IIP Growth Stays At 4% In September, Manufacturing Sees Uptick

India's industrial output grew stayed at 4% in September, same as the preceding month, with the manufacturing segment logging a notable uptick, according to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Tuesday.

Manufacturing activity grew by 4.8% on an annual basis in September, compared to 3.8% last month. Within the manufacturing sector, 13 out of 23 industry groups recorded a positive growth in September 2025. This comes ahead of festive season push where companies place order to meet the rising demand.

In addition, the government's GST overhaul also helped the industry as it boosted demand for products.

Mining output, another key component of the IIP, declined 0.4% year-on-year in September versus a rise of 6.6% last month.

Electricity production increased 3.1% as against 4.1% in the previous month. This comes as many states in India saw heavy rainfall leading to less use of electricity.