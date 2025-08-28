Business NewsEconomy & FinanceIIP Data: India's Industrial Output Growth Hits Four-Month High Of 3.5% In July
IIP Data: India's Industrial Output Growth Hits Four-Month High Of 3.5% In July

Manufacturing activity grew by 5.4% on an annual basis in July, compared to 3.7% last month.

28 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Mining output fell 7.2% year-on-year in July versus a fall of 8.7% last month. (Photo: Freepik)
Mining output fell 7.2% year-on-year in July versus a fall of 8.7% last month. (Photo: Freepik)
India's industrial output grew by 3.5% in July as against the growth of 1.5% in June, according to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Thursday.

The output growth, at 3.5%, is the sharpest in the last four months.

Manufacturing activity grew by 5.4% on an annual basis in July, compared to 3.7% last month.

Mining output fell 7.2% year-on-year in July versus a fall of 8.7% last month.

Electricity production fell 0.6% as against a fall of 1.2% in the previous month.

IIP Internals (Use-Based)

  • Primary goods output contracted by 1.7% in July versus a fall of 2.7% in the preceding month.

  • Capital goods grew by 5% versus 3% in June.

  • Intermediate goods grew 5.8% versus a growth of 5.5% in the preceding month.

  • Infrastructure goods grew 7.2% versus 6.7% last month.

  • Consumer durables grew 2.9% versus fall of 0.9% in the previous month.

  • Consumer non-durables output fell 0.4% versus a fall of 1% in the previous month.

