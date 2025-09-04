HUL, ITC, Britannia, Nestle Shares Gain As GST Rate Cuts Bring Key Food Items To 5%

Shares of consumption sector companies such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Colgate Palmolve India Ltd. and Dabur India Ltd. after the Goods and Services Tax Council slashed rates on an array of food items, including packaged namkeens, instant noodles, chocolates, and coffee, from either 12% or 18% to a uniform 5%.

This tax rationalisation is expected to directly enhance the affordability of daily essentials and stimulate consumer demand, particularly in rural and semi-urban markets.

Goldman Sachs and UBS believe the GST cut will be a major positive catalyst for the FMCG sector, predicting an overall boost to consumption, a potential shift of market share from unbranded to branded products, and accelerated volume growth for companies.

Following this optimistic outlook, analysts at Morgan Stanley and UBS have identified specific stocks as clear beneficiaries, highlighting companies like Britannia, Nestle India, Dabur, Colgate, and Hindustan Unilever as poised for significant gains.