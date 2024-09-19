Hudco Can Extend Loan Assistance Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh Crore Under Housing Scheme

Housing & Urban Development Corp. has a potential for extending loan assistance in the range of Rs 75,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0 scheme, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Under PMAY-U 2.0, Hudco has also been designated as one of the central nodal agencies for channelling interest subsidies and one of the technical institutions to carry out desk-cum-site scrutiny of the projects.

The expected loan assistance under the PMAY-U 2.0 is based on the loan disbursement of over Rs 42,000 crore in the earlier phase. The PMAY-U 2.0 guidelines are also set to open significant opportunities for Hudco in consultancy and capacity-building initiatives, it said.