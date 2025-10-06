Weak International Demand Weighs On India's Services Output In September

Business activity in India's services sector eased in September from a recent-high amid weak rise in international sales and slower expansion in new business, according to data released by S&P Global on Monday.

The seasonally-adjusted HSBC India Services PMI was 60.9 in September, well above the neutral mark of 50.0 that signaled substantial upturn in output. The PMI, however, fell from 62.9 in August, indicating a loss of growth momentum.

"Most trackers moderated but nothing in the survey suggested there is a big loss in growth momentum in services. Instead, the Future Activity Index rose to its highest level since March, indicating strengthening optimism services companies about business prospects," Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said.

Operating conditions across India's service economy remained favourable during the month, with healthy demand trends underpinning further growth of total new orders, exports, employment and business activity. In all four cases, however, rates of expansion eased since August, the report said.