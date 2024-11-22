HSBC Flash India PMI Strengthens To Three-Month High In November

The HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index—a seasonally adjusted index to measure combined manufacturing and services output—rose to 59.5 in November, from a final reading of 59.1 in October. The moderate expansion was sharpest in three months as services output picked up and manufacturing performance exceeded expectations.

Manufacturing firms saw orders expand faster than services firms for the third month in a row. Job creation was more pronounced in the latter though, fastest since the survey began in December 2005.

"Services saw a pick-up in growth, while the manufacturing sector managed to outperform expectations, despite a marginal slowdown from its October final PMI reading...Meanwhile, price pressures are rising for raw materials used by manufacturers, as well as food and wage costs in the services sector," said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC.