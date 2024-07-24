HSBC Flash India PMI Rises To Three-Month High In July

India's private sector economy continued to expand in July, with the HSBC Flash India PMI data indicating stronger increases in new business intakes and output.

The headline HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index saw the strongest rate of expansion in three months as it rose to 61.4 in July from 60.9 in June, according to a release by S&P Global on Wednesday. The seasonally adjusted index measures the month-on-month change in the combined output of India's manufacturing and service sectors.

Growth strengthened at goods and service providers, with the former leading the upturn. The HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI was at a three-month high of 58.5 in July as compared to 58.3 in June 58.3, signalling a historically strong improvement in the health of the sector. The index is a single-figure snapshot of factory-business conditions, calculated from measures of new orders, output, employment, supplier delivery times and stocks of purchases.