Home-Cooked Meals Become Cheaper In July

The average costs of preparing home-cooked vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals declined in July due to lower prices of vegetables, a report said on Thursday. A vegetarian thali cost dropped 14% year-on-year to Rs 28.1 against Rs 32.6 but was up 4% month-on-month, when compared to Rs 27.1 in June, according to Crisil's Intelligence's Roti Rice Rate report.