Hitesh Jain Cites Equity Growth Data; Strikes Down Rahul Gandhi’s Claims

Hitesh Jain, the vice president of BJP Mumbai Pradesh, took to X and struck down the claims of Rahul Gandhi and Hindenburg against the growth of India. Citing a report published by Motilal Oswal, Jain posted about the growth that is evident across all sectors in India.

Pointing out overall growth from small startups to large conglomerates, Jain said that India's story is not a tale of monopolies.

"It’s the story of a nation becoming a premier global investment destination. A Viksit Bharat by 2047 isn’t just a vision—it’s a path we’re already on, empowering businesses of all sizes and shaping India’s future," said the post.q

He further struck down the claims made by Rahul, citing that there has been financial growth across various market caps. Talking about the economy of India, the performance of the markets and the business eco-systems are attributed to the structural reforms by Jain.

"India’s economy is thriving due to structural reforms, creating a vibrant ecosystem for businesses of all sizes. From burgeoning market caps to structural reforms, this thread provides a breakdown of India’s incredible journey," he wrote.