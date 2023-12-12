Hiring Sentiment Positive For Q4, Says TeamLease Report

The second half of FY24 is projected to see an uptick in hiring on the back of robust GDP growth and government policies aimed at bolstering employment and fostering a conducive business environment, according to a report by TeamLease Services.

Of those surveyed, 79% of employers intend to either sustain or expand their workforce size in H2 FY24 to meet the surging demand, anticipating robust business development, the agency's ‘Employment Outlook Report’ said.

"Both new hires, at 79%, and replacement hires, at 74%, are occurring rapidly, indicating a flourishing labour market in the country," it said.

Around 67% of respondents anticipate robust business development during the second half of the fiscal, reflecting India's optimistic economic outlook.