High Vegetable Prices Push Veg Thali Cost In September, Non-Veg Down On Cheaper Chicken

Higher vegetable prices pushed vegetarian thali cost up by around 11% year-on-year in September, whereas a dip in chicken rates lowered non-vegetarian food plate rate by around 2%, as per the monthly report released by Crisil on Friday.

This took the estimated cost of a veg thali to Rs 31.3 in September, and the cost of the non-veg variant to Rs 59.3, as per the report.

"The veg thali cost rose due to increase in the prices of vegetables, which collectively account for 37% of the thali cost," Crisil said.

Prices of onion, potato and tomato rose 53%, 50% and 18% year-on-year, respectively, in September. This was because of lower onion and potato arrivals, while heavy rainfall impacted tomato output in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, the market analytics firm pointed out.