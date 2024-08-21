High-Frequency Economic Indicators Hold Steady With All Eyes On Festive Season Push

Economic activity remained steady in July after some sequential easing in the previous quarter. Now, with the festive season about to kick off and progress of the southwest monsoon, there could be a gear shift as spending increases.

Early economic data for the April-June quarter suggests that India's GDP growth for the period will ease amid lower corporate profitability and weaker industrial production. The High frequency indicators are showing mixed performance, said Dipanwita Mazumdar, economist at the Bank of Baroda.

Mazumdar explained that while diesel consumption was picking up, toll collections were lower due to an unfavourable base.

"Freight is performing better," she said, adding that credit growth has been witnessing some correction while growth in industrial output has been better. The manufacturing gross value added or GVA will bear the impact of low profit in the first quarter of the ongoing financial year.

While the manufacturing and services PMI remain steady, motor vehicle sales and merchandise exports saw annual deceleration on a yearly basis in July. Non-food credit growth also eased to 13.9% in June, after rising between 15-16% through 2024.