High-End EV Cars: GoM Pitches 18% GST; Centre Favours Retaining Concessional Rate

The Group of Ministers (GoM), tasked with recommending reforms to streamline the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure, has submitted a draft proposal to the GST Council suggesting differential tax treatment for high-value electric vehicles (EVs).

According to the GoM, electric four-wheelers priced above Rs 20 lakh may attract an increased GST rate of 18%, compared to the current 5%.

The panel believes that the GST regime should distinguish between affordable, mass-market EVs and premium models to ensure that government incentives are better targeted.

The GoM has proposed that electric buses should continue to benefit from the concessional tax slab, given their significance in public transportation.

The Centre has, however, proposed no change to the current 5% concessional GST rate for all categories of EVs, including electric cars and buses.