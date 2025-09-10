Health Insurance Is Now Cheaper! But Terms And Conditions Apply*

In a significant relief proposal for individual policyholders, the GST council had exempted GST on individual health and life insurance, with the measures set to be effective starting September 22, 2025. Several health insurance companies have already rolled out health insurance policies without charging GST. But, with a rider, coverage starts from September 22.

"ICICI Lombard's webpage says that health insurance is now GST free. Buy today- coverage starts September 22." Niva Bupa too exempts GST but states that the policy will start September 22. Tata AIG provides an option to the customer to start the policy from September 22 to avail 0% GST.