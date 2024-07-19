HDFC Bank To Grow Deposits Faster Than Credit

India's largest private sector lender will look at maintaining adequate liquidity buffers, repayment of borrowings by Housing Development Finance Corporation as and when they mature, including weighing any prepayment opportunities that may arise, and pursuing profitable sources of lending.

"During this time of adjustment, the Bank would grow its advances a little slower than the deposit growth. We will avoid pursuing growth which does not meet our risk adjusted profitability thresholds, in line with the Bank’s philosophy," Jagdishan said.

According to provisional quarterly data released by the bank earlier this month, advances remained flat sequentially at Rs 24.87 lakh crore as of June 30. Its deposits as of June 30 too remained flat quarter-on-quarter at Rs 23.8 lakh crore. This implies a credit-deposit ratio of over 100%.