HDFC Bank Appoints Sumant Rampal As Head Of Mortgage Business

HDFC Bank Ltd. has appointed Sumant Rampal as head of its mortgage business with immediate effect, replacing Arvind Kapil.

Rampal, associated with the bank for over 24 years, has worked in various business domains such as corporate banking, emerging corporate group and business banking verticals, according to a statement on Thursday.

Prior to the new role, Rampal was the group head of business banking working capital, rural banking group and Sustainability Livelihood initiative. He contributed significantly in his role, scaling up the business and delivering on various digital initiatives, the statement said.

Kapil will be moving to Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. as managing director.