NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceHaryana Government Increases DA For Employees, Pensioners By 3%
ADVERTISEMENT

Haryana Government Increases DA For Employees, Pensioners By 3%

Enhanced DA and DR shall be paid with the pay and pension of October and arrear for the months of July to September shall be paid in December, it said.

23 Oct 2024, 08:02 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Haryana government announced a hike in DA, DR of employees and pensioners by 3% effective from July 1.</p><p>Indian rupee currency notes. (Source: Pralhad Shinde/NDTV Profit).</p></div>
Haryana government announced a hike in DA, DR of employees and pensioners by 3% effective from July 1.

Indian rupee currency notes. (Source: Pralhad Shinde/NDTV Profit).

The Nayab Singh Saini government in Haryana on Wednesday announced a hike in dearness allowance and dearness relief of employees and pensioners by 3% effective from July 1.

"The dearness allowance and dearness relief payable to Haryana government employees and pensioners or family pensioners has been enhanced from 50% to 53% of the basic pay with effect from 1 July, 2024," the order read.

Enhanced DA and DR shall be paid with the pay and pension of October and arrear for the months of July to September shall be paid in December, it said.

ALSO READ

DA Hike For Central Government Employees Not To Result In Merger Into Basic Pay
Opinion
DA Hike For Central Government Employees Not To Result In Merger Into Basic Pay
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT