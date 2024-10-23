Haryana Government Increases DA For Employees, Pensioners By 3%

Haryana government announced a hike in DA, DR of employees and pensioners by 3% effective from July 1.
The Nayab Singh Saini government in Haryana on Wednesday announced a hike in dearness allowance and dearness relief of employees and pensioners by 3% effective from July 1.
"The dearness allowance and dearness relief payable to Haryana government employees and pensioners or family pensioners has been enhanced from 50% to 53% of the basic pay with effect from 1 July, 2024," the order read.
Enhanced DA and DR shall be paid with the pay and pension of October and arrear for the months of July to September shall be paid in December, it said.