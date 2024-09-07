Gujarat's Dholera Draws Rs 2,000-3,000 Crore Annual Investment In Realty Assets, Developer Says

The majority of investments are flowing into land and plots, primarily from investors in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida, Ahmedabad-based developer Aaiji Group said in a statement.

“Annually, we are seeing fresh investments to the tune of Rs 2,000 – 3,000 crore in land and plots mostly from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Gurugram and Noida,” Aaiji Group founder Lalit Parihar said.