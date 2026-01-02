GST Relief Boosts Health Insurance As Coverage Jumps 30%

Another notable trend is the rise of multi-year health insurance policies. Buyers are increasingly locking in coverage for longer periods, both to avoid future premium shocks, and to reduce hassles related to renewal.

Four-year policy tenures have grown 56%, while five-year policies are up 62%, according to the data.

Perhaps the clearest sign of changing attitudes is the rapid adoption of unlimited health insurance plans. Once a niche product, unlimited covers now account for 15.7% of total purchases in 2025, up sharply from around 2% in 2024.

These plans, which remove traditional sum-insured caps, are gaining traction among urban buyers who see them as a hedge against catastrophic medical costs. While premiums are higher, GST relief appears to have lowered the psychological barrier to opting for such comprehensive protection.