‘GST Reforms Will Boost Discretionary Spending’: Enam’s Sridhar Sivaram

The overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure by the government earlier this week will leave people with more disposable income, leading to a big impact over a period of time, according to Sridhar Sivaram, Investment Director, Enam Holdings.

“We've been saying earlier that a direct tax cut benefits only 2% to 3% of the population, whereas any change in the indirect tax benefits 140 crore people and has a far-reaching impact. So, I'm happy to see what has happened on the GST side because this will have a much greater impact, but over time,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit on Friday.

However, he cautioned against expecting any immediate results.

“I think the problem is the market often expects everything to happen the next day. That may not happen. Markets will play out over a period of time. We have a lot of other issues on the geopolitical side, or on the macro side,” he underlined.

Sivaram predicted an expected shift in consumer behaviour after the GST rate cuts. He outlined that reduced expenditure in one segment may boost consumption in other sectors.

“I have saved some money. I was anyway supposed to buy a two-wheeler or a four-wheeler. I'm not going to buy another one, but I can use it to repay a loan, so it's a second derivative impact. I'm not going to change my consumption view because something has happened, but I do have surplus in my hand and how that plays that is more critical,” he explained.