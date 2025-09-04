GST Reforms: Top 10 FAQs On Tax Cuts Answered — All You Need To Know

When will the changes in GST rates come into force?

The changes will be effective from September 22, 2025, for most goods and services. However, the new rates for cigarettes and certain tobacco products will be implemented at a later, to-be-notified date.

What is the new GST rate on small cars?

The GST rate on all small cars has been reduced from 28% to 18%. This applies to petrol, LPG, or CNG cars with an engine capacity up to 1200 cc and a length up to 4000 mm, and diesel cars with an engine capacity up to 1500 cc and a length up to 4000 mm.

What is the GST rate on medicines?

All drugs and medicines have a concessional GST rate of 5%, except for those specified at a nil rate. This is done to avoid a higher cost of production for manufacturers.

Why has the GST rate on agricultural machinery been reduced?

The GST rate on agricultural machinery like sprinklers, drip irrigation systems, and harvesting machinery has been reduced from 12% to 5% to provide relief to farmers.

Has GST been reduced on bicycles and their parts?

Yes, the GST rate on bicycles and their parts has been reduced from 12% to 5%.