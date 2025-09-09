Business NewsEconomy & FinanceGST Reforms To Touch All Indians, Assures Sitharaman; Calls For Efficiency To Bridge Revenue Gap
ADVERTISEMENT

GST Reforms To Touch All Indians, Assures Sitharaman; Calls For Efficiency To Bridge Revenue Gap

Efficiency will have to increase to offset the fall in revenue on account of GST cuts, according to Sitharaman.

09 Sep 2025, 06:16 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the NDTV Profit GST Conclave</p></div>
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the NDTV Profit GST Conclave
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that she is confident of GST rate cuts passing through to the end consumers, and has trust in the industry and traders. Speaking at the NDTV Profit GST Conclave, Sitharaman said that taxable items were viewed from the lens of daily consumption, aspirational items for the middle class, for farmers, and items which are important to the Indian economy at large.

All 140 crore Indians will have something or the other where the tax reduction will come through, she assured.

GST 2.0 was in the making for almost 1.5 years, Sitharaman said, adding that she was waiting for a worthy pack of reforms before presenting the overhaul.

While thanking ministers from multiple parties and states who acceded to the reforms, she noted that the GST Council meeting was not at all acrimonious. The council is accustomed to discussion of this nature, she said, but clarified that the decision to bring down the rates saw no opposition from anyone.

The difference was on the path of revenue falling, the finance minister said. On that, she said that Centre and states are together, with both seeing the impact. As such, efficiency will have to increase to offset the fall, she added.

ALSO READ

NDTV Profit GST Conclave Live: Clarity Achieved On Ending Compensation Cess This Year, Says Sitharaman
Opinion
NDTV Profit GST Conclave Live: Clarity Achieved On Ending Compensation Cess This Year, Says Sitharaman
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT