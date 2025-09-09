GST Reforms Home-Grown, Not Triggered By US Tariffs: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman clarified that India's latest round of GST reforms had been in the works for over 18 months and were not prompted by US President Donald Trump's tariff hikes, while speaking at the NDTV Profit GST Conclave on Tuesday.

She explained that the reform package took shape gradually, with a concrete set of measures ready to be presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by May this year.

"These reforms were in the making for the last one-and-a-half years," she said, adding that, "It was in May that I realised I had a worthy pack to present to the PM."

According to her, the reforms are part of a planned exercise rather than a reaction to global shocks. While acknowledging that a 50% tariff from the US is significant, she pointed out that the impact is concentrated among exporters heavily reliant on the American market.

The government, she said, is assessing the scale of losses in affected sectors and is considering support schemes based on industry feedback.

"We need to have an assessment of the industry that is exposed to the US. Some inputs are coming and the government is working on a solution. From our side, we are keeping all doors open."