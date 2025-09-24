Ghar Kharcha: GST 2.0 Has Cut This Family's Grocery Bill by 10% — Here's How

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a celebration of the 'GST Bachat Utsav', after the government announced reforms that will boost savings and benefit every household in the nation. On ground, while cars and white goods appear to have seen a fall in prices, items of daily use have seen mixed reports pouring in, with some manufacturers passing on the entire GST reduction, while others have passed on the benefit in part.

A quick litmus test for a conventional household living in Mumbai's suburbs and surviving off quick commerce platforms, indicates savings of about 10%. The Balasubramanians' household has three people who rely on the Blinkit dark store just around the corner of their home, for a majority of their groceries and home essentials. An order is placed about every alternate day and the primarily needs comprise of fruits and vegetables, along with milk products, cleaning supplies, home essentials and personal care products.

According to a quick analysis of their monthly spend preceding September 22, the household would have saved 10% on the items that GST has been revised on, if these items were now ordered over the course of the next one month.