GST Reforms: Anand Mahindra To Harsh Goenka— Here's What India Inc Makes Of New Tax Rate Cuts

The GST Council on Wednesday approved limiting slabs to 5% and 18%, effective from Sept. 22, the first day of Navaratri. Briefing reporters after a marathon day-long GST Council meeting, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said all decisions were taken unanimously, with no disagreement with any state.

The panel cleared the proposal to simplify the GST structure by reducing it from the current four slabs — 5%, 12%, 18% and 28% — to just two.

The move has been widely welcomed across industries. Here's a look at top business leaders who have praised the latest reform.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, has hailed the move. "We have now joined the battle. More and faster reforms are the surest way to unleash consumption and investment," he said.

"Those, in turn, will expand the economy and amplify India’s voice in the world. But let’s remember the famous exhortation of Swami Vivekananda: “Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached.” So, more reforms, please," he wrote on X.