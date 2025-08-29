GST Reform: Opposition-Run States Support Rate Cuts, Seek Safeguards Against Revenue Loss

A group of eight Opposition-run states on Friday supported reform through rate rationalisation in the Goods and Services Tax, but sought safeguards against potential revenue loss.

Minister and representatives of Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal attended a consultation on GST rate rationalisation in New Delhi.

"All Ministers and representatives present voiced serious concerns about the substantial revenue loss leading to disruption in social welfare programmes and developmental expenditures under the Union Government's current proposal. The tax reduction should be passed over to the common people and should not result in profiteering," according to a statement.

The GST Council is set to meet next week to discuss GST rate cuts and tweaks in the slab. The measures were announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day address.