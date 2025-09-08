GST Reforms: FMCG Sector Seeks 30-Day Transition Window To Slash Retail Prices—Profit Exclusive

From milk and edible oil to biscuits, namkeens and soaps, companies are grappling with the challenge of reworking packaging, managing old inventories and recalibrating supply chains especially for low-unit packs priced at ₹5, ₹10 and ₹20.

According to sources from the industry, while the intent is to pass on the savings, the transition will take weeks, if not longer, to iron out challenges. In the interim, companies may resort to offering free packs, combo deals, or discounts rather than direct price cuts to ensure compliance while avoiding wastage of existing stock.

For consumers, this means the GST relief could come in phases, with some categories seeing faster rollouts than others. While household budgets stand to benefit, the timeline for full transmission of price cuts will depend on how quickly companies can recalibrate supply chains and distribution networks.