GST Rate Cut Live: Zero GST On 33 Essential Drugs, Pay Less For Gym, Yoga Centres Among Others

Complete GST exemption on health and life insurance as opposed to earlier it was 18% GST on life & health insurance premiums for individuals.

But a full exemption means insurance companies will have to bear GST on input services they receive.

Apart from that insurance companies also avail various services like commission payments etc, for these they could earlier use GST paid for input services against GST to be paid to Governemnt.

Now, this entire amount will now be a cost.