GST Rate Cut Live: Zero GST On 33 Essential Drugs, Pay Less For Gym, Yoga Centres Among Others
Follow the live blog to catch live updates on GST overhaul and its impact.
- Oldest First
GST Rate Cut Live: GST Increased To 18% On Coal
Coal, which previously attracted 5%, will now be taxed at 18%, raising costs for coal-based industries.
GST Rate Cut Live: Experts React To GST 2.0
The positive impact of reduction in Goods and Services Tax announced by the government on the Indian economy will be guided by household confidence and which way the consumer leans in the 'save versus spend' pole, experts said.
Read more about it here
GST Rate Cut Live: What GST Exemption On Insurance Means
Complete GST exemption on health and life insurance as opposed to earlier it was 18% GST on life & health insurance premiums for individuals.
But a full exemption means insurance companies will have to bear GST on input services they receive.
Apart from that insurance companies also avail various services like commission payments etc, for these they could earlier use GST paid for input services against GST to be paid to Governemnt.
Now, this entire amount will now be a cost.
GST Rate Cut Live: 5% GST On All Medicines And Drugs
Apart from complete GST exemption on 33 essential drugs, GST has been reduced from 12% to 5% on all other drugs and medicines.
GST Rate Cut Live: New Rates To Come Into Effect From This Date
GST Council recommends GST rates on services will be implemented with effect from 22nd September 2025.