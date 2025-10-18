GST Rate Cut Impact: Electronics Consumption to Rise Rs 20 Lakh Crore This Year, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

India is expected to see additional electronics consumption worth Rs 20 lakh crore this year following the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms introduced last month, Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

“The increase in demand for electronics goods is directly impacting electronics manufacturing. Electronics manufacturing is now growing at a double-digit CAGR. It is very likely that the consumption will increase more than 10% this year, which means there is a high possibility of Rs 20 lakh crore extra consumption compared to last year,” Vaishnaw said at a joint press conference with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on the savings generated through GST reforms that took effect on Sept. 22, 2025.

He said retail data shows a 20–25% rise in sales compared to last Navaratri, with several product categories, such as 85-inch televisions, selling out completely.