New GST Structure And Framework A 'Trust-Based Tax System', Says Amit Shah | NDTV Exclusive

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has described the new GST framework, that comes into effect from Sept. 22, as a "trust-based tax system". In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Shah expressed confidence that the revamped structure would boost both production and consumption across the country.

Speaking to NDTV's Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal, Shah added that the new simplified structure would usher a "new era of mutual trust" between the people and the Narendra Modi led government.

Notably, similar sentiment was echoed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman when she emphasised that GST reform will pave the way for a consumption boost.

The new GST rates have come into effect on Sept. 22, with a range of household items, cars, bikes, and TVs, among others, becoming cheaper.