GST On Insurance: What's Exempt, What's Not — GST Council Clarifies On Premiums

The exemption specifically applies to policies taken out by an individual for themselves or their family members. However, the clarification states that this benefit does not extend to group insurance policies. These are typically offered by employers to their employees. Premiums for such corporate or group plans will continue to be subject to GST as before.

The government has also exempted reinsurance services, the insurance that insurers buy to protect themselves from GST.

However, insurers will face a significant adjustment regarding Input Tax Credit (ITC). For other essential input services such as agent commissions, brokerage, and administrative services, insurers will no longer be able to claim ITC.

Additionally, insurers are now mandated to reverse any previously claimed ITC on these inputs, in accordance with Section 17(2) of the Central GST (CGST) Act. This means that while their primary service (premiums) is now tax-exempt, the taxes they pay on their operational expenses can no longer be offset.