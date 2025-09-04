'GST Now Means 'Garib Saves Tax'': Memes, Reactions Pour In After Rate Cuts

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement of a reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on Wednesday has set off a flurry of responses online. The reactions on social media ranged from political comments to memes and demands for improved tracking.

The GST Council cleared simplified two-tier GST rates of 5% and 18%, replacing four slabs. FM Sitharaman said the changes would relieve the burden on households, with common and essential-use goods seeing reductions. The new rates will be implemented from Sept. 22, during Navratri.

On social media, the users were quick to put the move into political perspective.

A user commented, “Brilliant move! It will give much-needed relief to end consumers, provided GST reduction benefits are passed onto end consumers and companies shouldn’t increase the prices of these items.”