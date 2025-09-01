GST Mop-Up Steady But Rate Rejig, Online Gaming Curbs May Hit Revenue: Experts

India’s goods and services tax (GST) collections have remained broadly stable over the past few months. In August 2025, gross collections rose 6.5% year-on-year to Rs 1.86 lakh crore, up from Rs 1.75 lakh crore in the same month last year, according to provisional figures released by the Finance Ministry on Monday.

While the overall trend reflects economic resilience, experts caution that anticipated rate rationalisation and the stalling of certain revenue streams, such as online real-money gaming, may lead to a near-term dip in collections.

Abhishek Jain, indirect tax head and partner at KPMG, said early signs of softening are already visible. “Broadly, collections have been aligned with the past couple of months, though refund disbursals have seen some reduction. What will be interesting to watch is the impact on collections in the coming months, particularly with the anticipated rate rejig and certain revenue streams stalling, such as those from online real-money gaming,” he said.

The increase in August was largely driven by strong domestic GST collections, which rose 9.6% to Rs 1.37 lakh crore, indicating resilient consumption and improved compliance.

However, GST revenue from imports declined 1.2%, totaling Rs 49,354 crore, pointing to a possible moderation in trade activity. Meanwhile, total refund disbursals fell sharply by 19.9% to Rs19,359 crore. As a result, net GST revenue (after adjusting for refunds) stood at Rs 1.67 lakh crore, registering a 10.7% rise over August 2024.

For the April–August 2025 period, gross GST collections reached Rs 10.04 lakh crore, reflecting a 9.9% year-on-year increase. Net GST revenue during the same period rose 8.8% to Rs 8.78 lakh crore, compared to Rs 8.07 lakh crore in the year-ago period.