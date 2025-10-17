GST, Income Tax Cuts Have Powered Festive Season Sales, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address at the NDTV World Summit 2025, hailed decisions on GST rates and Income Tax and said that they bolstered festive season sales, with many companies and business seeing record-breaking sales numbers.

Modi also guaranteed that the GST rate cuts will save India at least Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

The Goods and Services Tax Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, announced a sweeping cut in tax rates in September on a basket of goods and services at its 56th meeting. In a press conference, the council said the GST on a wide range of commonly used products was brought down to 5%, slashed from the earlier 18% and 12% slabs. Apart from this, a special 40% tab was kept for sin goods such as cigarettes and sweetened aerated drinks.

PM Modi reflected back at the past 11 years of India's journey and said that it has, "extinguished every doubt, conquered every challenge."