GST Cuts To Usher In 'Golden Era' For Consumption-Driven Sectors? Industry Leaders Share Insights

The upcoming GST revamp has created a buzz, with the key focus being on daily-use items. Products such as ghee, butter, toothpaste, shampoo, paneer, pumpkin, paratha, and milk powder, which are currently taxed at 12% and 18%, could potentially move down to the 5% slab. Industry leaders expect this move to increase consumption and offer a boost to the small and medium enterprises.

B Thiagarajan, Managing Director of Blue Star Ltd., believes this move will drive consumption growth, calling fiscal 2026 to fiscal 2031 a "golden period" for consumer durables. In an interview with NDTV Profit Thiagarajan further added that with the implementation time just ahead of the festive season, could encourage customers to purchase multiple products due to reduction in per-unit cost.

He further noted that some consumer durables were already on a strong growth path and the rate cut decision makes it more favourable for the companies. However, he added that global economic headwinds continue to remain a concern.

From the food industry’s standpoint, Heritage Foods Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Srideep Nair Kesavan said that a GST rate cut would boost consumption and reduce dependency on edible oil.

Ghee, contributing about Rs 35,000 crore in revenue, stands to gain the most from this change. He also termed the timing of the rate cut as “very opportune.”