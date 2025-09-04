GST Cut On Cement To Boost Sector, Accelerate Infrastructure Growth: Industry Players

Adani Cement, which owns Ambuja Cements & ACC, said a reduction in duty on cement will "accelerate the nation's infrastructure pipeline, catalyse industrial expansion, and strengthen India's march towards a multi-trillion-dollar economy".

"This reform is more than a tax rationalisation. It is a signal of confidence, momentum, and purpose, ensuring that India's next era of growth is built on a foundation that is stronger, smarter, and sustainable," said Adani Cement CEO Vinod Bahety.