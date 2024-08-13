GST Council To Hold 54th Meeting On Sept. 9
The last GST Council meeting ended with focus primarily on easing compliance burden on taxpayers.
The Goods and Services Tax Council announced on Tuesday that its 54th meeting would take place on Sept. 9 in New Delhi.
The 53rd GST Council meeting had ended with focus primarily on easing compliance burden on taxpayers and limiting litigation rush for the government, exemption of railway services, including sale of platform tickets, cloak room services and waiting rooms from goods and services tax.
The 54th Meeting of the GST Council will be held on 9th September, 2024 at New Delhi.— GST Council (@GST_Council) August 13, 2024
The 53rd GST Council meeting also recommended a monetary limit for Rs 20 lakh for GST Appellate Tribunal, Rs 1 crore for high court and Rs 2 crore for Supreme Court for filing of appeals by the tax department.
Industry bodies had hoped for technical clarity on the applicability and valuation of the tax levy on corporate guarantees and ESOPs given to employees, discussions on rate rationalisation and a review of the GST rate on online gaming.