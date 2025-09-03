GST Council Meeting Live: Household Items To Be Taxed At 5%; Tax Slabs Reduced To Two
The council in its meeting has approved all the proposals by the centre.
GST Council Meeting Live: Watch Press Conference Live Here
GST Council Meeting Live: Marble, Granite, Leather Down To 5%
The GST Council has reduced GST rate from 12% to 5% on natural menthol, handicrafts, and products from labor-intensive sectors such as marble and granite blocks and intermediate leather goods.
GST Council Meeting Live: 'Aspirational Items' Now More Within Reach
The GST rate is set to be slashed from 28% to 18% on a range of aspirational items. This includes ACs, all large-screen TVs/TVs over 32 inches, and dishwashers. The proposal also extends to small cars and bikes with an engine capacity of less than 350cc.
GST Council Meeting Live: GST On Pasta, Namkeens Reduced To 5% To Nil
The GST on Namkeen, Pasta, Sauces, Bhujia, Instant noodles, Cornflakes and Preserved meet has been reduced to 5% or nil.
GST Council Meeting Live: Household Items To Be Taxed At 5%
The GST on UHT milk, Chhenna paneer and all indian breads like roti and parantha has been reduced to nil.
GST Council Meeting Live: From Hair Oil To Toothbrushes, GST Reduced To 5%
The GST on Hair oil, Shampoo, Toothbrush, Cycles, Tablewear and Kitchenware the GST has been reduced from the earlier 18% and 12% to 5%.