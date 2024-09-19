NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceGST Council Meeting: Centre-State IGST Panel To Address Negative Balance Issue
ADVERTISEMENT

GST Council Meeting: Centre-State IGST Panel To Address Negative Balance Issue

The IGST meeting follows the 54th GST Council meeting on Sept. 9, which discussed the negative balance issue.

19 Sep 2024, 07:15 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The panel is expected to submit its report to the GST Council by the end of October.</p><p>Ministry of Finance, known as the&nbsp;North block of the Central Secretariat, in New Delhi (Source: Janani Janarthanan/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
The panel is expected to submit its report to the GST Council by the end of October.

Ministry of Finance, known as the North block of the Central Secretariat, in New Delhi (Source: Janani Janarthanan/NDTV Profit)

A newly formed state-centre IGST panel will convene on Sept. 20 to discuss ways to tackle the "negative balance" on Integrated Goods and Services Tax, according to people familiar with the matter.

The negative balance issue arises when buyers take input tax credit on the GST paid to sellers on purchase of goods. However, if the seller cancels the invoice, it shows as a negative balance at the buyer's end in the portal.

The panel, convened by Additional Revenue Secretary Vivek Aggarwal, aims to address challenges in distributing IGST among states, the Finance Ministry sources said. This meeting follows the 54th GST Council meeting on Sept. 9, which discussed the negative balance issue.

The panel is expected to submit its report to the GST Council by the end of October, the people quoted above said, adding that the report will likely be taken up by the GST Council in November.

(This is a developing story.)

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT