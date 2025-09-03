GST Council Meeting: CMs To CBIC Officials—Who Are Deliberating On Next-Gen Tax Reforms?

The meeting will also see the participation of Deputy Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana. Governor of Manipur, the Finance Ministers of States/UTs, besides Secretary of Department of Revenue will also be in attendance.

The Council is reviewing proposals to merge the 12% and 28% GST slabs into either 5% or 18%, and introduce a new 40% rate for sin goods. Discussions also include resolving the inverted duty structure affecting sectors like textiles, footwear, and fertilisers.

This meeting marks a pivotal moment for next-generation GST reforms, with outcomes likely to impact pricing across key industries such as FMCG, auto, insurance, and cement.