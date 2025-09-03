GST Sees Biggest Overhaul As Tax Slabs Cut To 5%, 18%; New Rates Effective Sept 22

At the high-stake meeting of the GST Council on Wednesday, a consensus was reached on all proposals, including the restructuring of tax slabs from four at present to only two — 5% and 18%.

The new tax rates will come into effect from Sept. 22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a press briefing in New Delhi following the council meeting. The GST overhaul will reduce the tax on several household articles, thereby providing relief to the common man, she said.

The GST Council decision eliminates the slabs of 12% and 28%. Sitharaman, however, noted that an additional levy of 40% will be imposed on certain luxury and sin goods, including pan masala, cigarettes and gutkha.

The total revenue loss on account of the reduction in tax rates is pegged at around Rs 48,000 crore annually, sources told NDTV Profit.

The consensus on all GST Council agenda has been achieved on the first day itself, and the meeting would not be resume on Thursday as earlier scheduled.

There was also no clarity yet on compensation cess, as the Group of Ministers, led by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, proposed replacing it with another levy or subsuming it within the GST rates, NDTV Profit learnt from sources last week.

(This is a developing story)