GST Council Approves Time-Bound Registration For MSMEs, Startups That May Cut Wait Time To Three Days

The GST Council, in its 56th meeting, approved measures to ease compliance for businesses, NDTV Profit learnt exclusively on Wednesday.

The Council further approved a time-bound GST registration for MSMEs and startups, which could reduce the registration time from the current 30 days to three days, according to sources.

Additionally, the Council has also cleared automated GST refunds for exporters and cases with inverted duty, the persons privy to the development said.

(This is a developing story and will be updated shortly)