Business NewsEconomy & FinanceGST Council Approves Time-Bound Registration For MSMEs, Startups That May Cut Wait Time To Three Days
ADVERTISEMENT

GST Council Approves Time-Bound Registration For MSMEs, Startups That May Cut Wait Time To Three Days

Additionally, the Council has also cleared automated GST refunds for exporters and cases with inverted duty, sources said.

03 Sep 2025, 05:18 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Finance Minister Sitharaman chairs the 56th meeting of the GST Council. (Image: FinMin/X)</p></div>
Finance Minister Sitharaman chairs the 56th meeting of the GST Council. (Image: FinMin/X)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The GST Council, in its 56th meeting, approved measures to ease compliance for businesses, NDTV Profit learnt exclusively on Wednesday.

The Council further approved a time-bound GST registration for MSMEs and startups, which could reduce the registration time from the current 30 days to three days, according to sources.

Additionally, the Council has also cleared automated GST refunds for exporters and cases with inverted duty, the persons privy to the development said.

(This is a developing story and will be updated shortly)

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT