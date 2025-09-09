GST Conclave: Why Rates Not Rationalised Earlier? Sanjeev Sanyal Answers

The rationalisation in goods and services tax could have always been done earlier, according to Sanjeev Sanyal, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.

At the NDTV Profit GST Conclave on Tuesday, he explained that rates were not rationalised right after Covid-19 because the fiscal system was not strong enough then.

"We began looking at GST rate rationalisation seriously a year ago. When you reduce rates and rationalise them, there will be a one-time reduction in tax collection," Sanyal noted.

On cement, which was taxed at 28%, he admitted it was not due to "some great thinking, but because it was least disruptive". He added that earlier debates even went down to "whether to tax salty versus caramel popcorn".

"With rationalisation, common sense will broadly be able to tell you what falls under which slab," said Sanyal.

Sanyal pointed out that "inspector raj had come back into the GST registration process", but the framework has now been cleaned up. He also underlined that the government has both fiscal and monetary space to support the micro, small, and medium enterprises.

On external trade, Sanyal said India's deficit with China "had been an issue for a while", but "we cannot wish China away". Even if India wants to become an industrial power, he argued, inputs will continue to come from China.