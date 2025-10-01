GST Collections Rise 9.1% To Rs 1.89 Lakh Crore In September

India’s gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for September stood at Rs 1.89 lakh crore, marking a 9.1% year-on-year increase, according to official data. Net GST revenue, after adjusting for refunds, came in at Rs 1.60 lakh crore, reflecting a 5% growth compared to the same month last year.

While September’s collections were slightly higher than August’s Rs 1.86 lakh crore, they remained below July’s collection. Despite month-to-month fluctuations, GST revenues have consistently stayed above Rs 1.8 lakh crore since January, indicating a stable and robust trend in indirect tax inflows. The government also reported a 40% surge in refunds, which rose to Rs 28,657 crore during the month.

The data suggests that while GST collections show some volatility on a monthly basis, the overall range remains strong between Rs 1.8–2.0 lakh crore.

Between April and August, GST revenues totalled Rs 10.04 lakh crore, up 9.9% from Rs 9.13 lakh crore during the same period last year.

Notably, this is the first set of numbers reported after the Central Government introduced and implemented the news GST reforms. However, the latest numbers do not factor in the GST impact yet.

The GST Council earlier in Sept. approved a comprehensive overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, resulting in a reduction of tax rates on a wide range of everyday items.

The GST Council approved a rate overhaul, limiting the slabs to 5% and 18%, effective from September 22, 2025, the first day of Navaratri.

The panel approved simplifying the goods and services tax (GST) from the previous four slab structure of 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%, to a two-rate structure of 5% and 18%. A special 40% slab was also proposed for a select few items such as high-end cars, and sin goods like tobacco and cigarettes.