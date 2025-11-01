GST Collections In October Reach Rs 1.95 Lakh Crore, Up 4.6% YoY

India’s gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for October 2025 stood at Rs 1.95 lakh crore, marking a 4.6% year-on-year increase, according to official data from Finance Ministry.

The data showed that net GST revenue, after adjusting for refunds came in at Rs 1.69 lakh crore, reflecting a 0.6% growth compared to the same month last year. While refunds soared to Rs 26,934 crore, up 39.6%.

Gross collections for September stood at Rs 1.89 lakh crore, marking a 9.1% year-on-year increase and while August saw a 6.5% year-on-year rise in collections to Rs 1.86 lakh crore, according to data.

Between April and August, GST revenues totalled Rs 10.04 lakh crore, up 9.9% from Rs 9.13 lakh crore during the same period last year.

The pace of collections has slowed down from the 9–10% clocked in recent months, this reflects the late-September GST rate cut, which trimmed the tax base in consumer durables, FMCG, and select services.

The GST Council in September approved a comprehensive overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax regime, resulting in a reduction of tax rates on a wide range of everyday items.

As a part of this overhaul, the council limited tax slabs to 5% and 18%, effective from Sept. 22, 2025, the first day of Navaratri.

The panel approved simplifying the goods and services tax (GST) from the previous four slab structure of 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%, to a two-rate structure of 5% and 18%. A special 40% slab was also proposed for a select few items such as high-end cars, and sin goods like tobacco and cigarettes.

However, despite this, monthly collections have stayed consistently above Rs 1.8 lakh crore since January, and positive year-on-year growth shows resilient consumption despite the rate tweak.