GST Collections In August Reach Rs 1.86 Lakh Crore, Up 6.5% YoY

The gross goods and services tax collections increased 6.5% year-on-year to Rs 1.86 lakh crore in August, compared to Rs 1.75 lakh crore reported in August 2024, Finance Ministry data showed. The net collection, rose to Rs 1.67 lakh crore, growing 10.7%.

The August month saw 20% drop in total refunds, which fell to Rs 19,359 crore, compared to Rs 24,170 crore during the same month last year.

However, in July India’s net GST collections moderated to Rs 1.68 lakh crore on back of high refunds issued during the month.

Between April and August, GST revenues totalled Rs 10.04 lakh crore—up 9.9% from Rs 9.13 lakh crore during the same period last year.