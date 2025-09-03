GST 2.0—'No Free Lunch' For Consumers: HSBC's Pranjul Bhandari Flags Uncertainties On Tax Cuts

From a structural perspective, Bhandari notes that a tax cut is a positive step as "having lower number of rates makes it more predictable," which can lead to better ease of doing business. Despite this, she cautions against making bold projections for growth citing deep uncertainties.

The biggest unknown is the net revenue loss for the government, according to Bhandari. The government will have to decide how the losses are shared between the center and the states, or if they will be compensated for, by tax hikes elsewhere.

She questions how much the consumer truly benefits if taxes are simply shifted, even if the government avoids revenue loss. Another uncertainty is whether manufacturers will pass on the benefits of the tax cuts to consumers or if they will use it to increase their own profitability. "In the past it has happened that they don't really pass on these benefits," she noted.