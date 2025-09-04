GST 2.0 Spells Concerns Of Revenue Loss, But Risk Of Fiscal Slippage Low

The government's next generation GST reforms could boost disposable income, power consumption, provide a leg up to private capex and may nullify the impact of US tariffs on GDP — all while permitting the government to stick to fiscal deficit target for fiscal year 2025-26, according to experts.

The gains to Indian consumers might just be the government's loss in terms of tax collections, which are already seen to be on a weak footing. However, the potential revenue loss could be offset by chances of higher dividends from PSUs, higher dividends from the Reserve Bank of India, and hike in excise duty on diesel and petrol, as per Gaura Sengupta, chief economist at IDFC First bank.

The gross revenue loss from the tax cuts is about Rs 93,000 crore in a consumption base of FY24, according to estimates by Pranjul Bhandari, chief economist at HSBC. Revenues folded from the compensation cess to the 40% tax bracket can fund Rs 45,000 crore of the loss, leaving a net loss of Rs 48,000 crore, which is 0.16% of GDP.

Scaling this to the FY26 base implies a net revenue loss of Rs 57,000 crore (0.16% of GDP) over a year. Since only half the fiscal year is left, the implication for FY26 would be around 0.1% of GDP, according to estimates by Bhandari.

"Our calculations suggest the net impact on the central government’s fiscal deficit, assuming no capex adjustments would be close to 20 basis points," said Venugopal Garre, managing director and head of research at Bernstein, assuming that about 65% of the total benefit to consumers is recycled into consumption. If capex is reduced by 5%, the impact moderates to about five basis points, he added.

As of now, the Centre's loss in the second half of FY26 appears to be small, and may be absorbed by the higher dividend from RBI, said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA. However, if expenditure rises, for instance towards a potential package for exporters, the size of the same would affect the overall fiscal deficit, she added.