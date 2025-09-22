GST 2.0 Kicks In From Today: Auto To FMCG—Sectors Poised To Reap Rate Cut Benefits

A major overhaul of the GST system comes into effect on Monday, Sept. 22. The new GST rate changes, approved by the GST Council earlier this month, will alter the tax burden across a wide range of items used every day.

Key sectors expected to benefit from the lower GST under this latest reform include the auto sector, banks, NBFCs, cement, FMCG, consumer staples, consumer durables, hotels, insurance, logistics, quick commerce and footwear.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Council has decided to move away from the previous four-slab structure of 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%, opting instead for a simpler two-rate system of 5% and 18%. A higher rate of 40% has been reserved for certain categories such as high-end vehicles, tobacco and sin goods.