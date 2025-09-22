GST 2.0: Industry Leaders Welcome GST Reform, Expect Surge In Festive Season Sales

Industry leaders have welcomed the transformative changes to the goods and services tax system, which came into effect on Monday, Sept. 22.

The GST Council recently approved a simplified rate structure that replaces the earlier four-tier system of 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28% with just two primary slabs of 5% and 18%. Additionally, a higher rate of 40% will now apply to select categories such as high-end vehicles, tobacco, and other sin goods.

Ajay DD Singhania, MD and CEO of Epack Durable, expressed optimism over consumer sentiment ahead of the festive season. "We are seeing great enthusiasm in the durables segment. The demand for both air conditioners and TVs for the festive season looks good," he said.

"Almost all the brands have committed to passing on the GST benefit to the end consumer, with the intention to at least liquidate the inventory and then catch up on the upcoming season," Singhania told NDTV Profit.